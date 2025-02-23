The IDF Spokesman updated on Sunday that following a situational assessment, it was decided to increase the operational readiness in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip

"There are currently no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines," the IDF stated. According to the IDF, readiness was increased in light of several alerts. At the same time, the Home Front Command guidelines for the area near the Lebanese border have been lifted.

The Eshkol Regional Council, which encompasses part of the Gaza envelope, updated residents: "Following reports in the media, we stress that at the moment, there is no incident of an infiltration in the envelope area, rather just an increase in readiness. Likewise, there is no change to the home front guidelines. We are in constant contact with the military and we will update any new information."

Two weeks ago, amid Hamas's announcement regarding the suspension of the release of hostages, the IDF announced it was increasing forces and calling in reserves in the Gaza envelope.