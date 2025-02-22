Gilad, the father of released hostage Tal Shoham, spoke at a rally on Saturday evening in the Hostages Square.

"Today we have been blessed to receive our Tal back after 505 long days during which he lived in hell. I thank all those involved in the matter, the government of Israel, President Trump, the Chancellor of Austria, and its citizens who stood by us all the way, and to all the citizens of the State of Israel who never gave up and helped us reach this moment".

"I can only say that looking into his eyes, after imagining this meeting so many times, was worth every moment of ours and yours in this persistent struggle that we have been conducting for too long," he added.

"Today is also the last Saturday where, as of now, we, the citizens of Israel, will see more and more images of our captives embracing their loved ones," Korngold said, "It is possible and necessary to extract all the captives, continuously. Each of them is a whole world. And we need all of you, together with us, to make sure that no one, no one, will thwart the continued mission to free all the captives who still suffer in Gaza and bring them all back to the country, the living for rehabilitation and the fallen for proper burial."

"Thank you for coming out in heat and cold," he concluded, "Thank you for fighting to save my family, together we will save more families here".