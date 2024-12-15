A fire broke out in a Bnei Brak synagogue, but quick action prevented damage and danger to lives.

In the incident, a Shabbat plate ("plata") left unsupervised at a synagogue on Ha'admor Mishotz Street went up in flames.

Three teams of firefighters were called to the scene following reports of black smoke rising from an underground level of a residential building.

An investigation led by Fireman officer Albert Munis revealed that the source of the fire had been a Shabbat plate placed in a local synagogue near flammable materials.

The quick-acting firefighters prevented heavy damage to the synagogue and prevented danger to lives, according to a Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.