Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir, addressed the return of six hostages and the repatriation of the Bibas family to Israel.

"Like the rest of Israel, I was thrilled to see the return of those who were held by Hamas," he stated.

Ben Gvir stressed, "We have all witnessed the unimaginable cruelty of the Nazis towards them and towards Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. Israel must not remain silent. The time has come to unleash hell on Hamas; we must return to war, destroy, and retaliate."

Defense Minister Israel Katz also commented, stating, "The return of the hostages is a moving moment of joy for their families and all of Israel, tinged with profound pain over the fate of Shiri Bibas and her sons. We cannot continue as usual after this heinous act."

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat added, "The deaths of our loved ones will not be forgiven. Israel will chase down every Hamas terrorist until the terror group is annihilated and will not rest until all of our loved ones are home, both the living and the dead."