A Chechen immigrant planned an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin. German police said they had arrested Ahmed, a 18-year-old Chechen immigrant "with an Islamic background," who confessed to planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in the German capital.

The German news agency DPA reported that the Chechen citizen was arrested at Berlin-Brandenburg airport on Thursday night and placed in custody. On Friday he was brought before a judge who ruled that he would remain in custody due to his dangerousness. The German newspaper Bild reported that the arrest was made "after information received from a foreign intelligence agency" and that the suspect had tried to flee Berlin for Istanbul in Turkey when he was arrested at the airport.

According to the report, he was not known to local authorities and suspicion is that he did not act alone but was aided by local elements. The German police are now investigating to ascertain whether he had accomplices.

The 18-year-old Chechen suspect was allegedly planning to send letter bombs to the Israeli embassy in Berlin, and if his plan had not been foiled he intended to attack with a knife anyone in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the city.

The Israeli embassy declined to comment on the arrest.

On Friday, another man was arrested for a knife attack near Berlin's Holocaust memorial.