Palestinians from the village of Deir Dabwan in the Binyamin region attacked two Israeli shepherds grazing their flock near the town of Mikhmas.

The attackers arrived in three vehicles - two with Israeli license plates and one without. They attacked one shepherd, stabbing him in the face. His companion was also attacked. The shepherds managed to call security forces, prompting the attackers to flee back to the village.

Medical teams provided initial care to the two victims, who were moderately and lightly wounded, suffering from facial cuts and bruises. Military forces have been searching the area, but no suspects have been reported arrested for the attack.

"They came quickly through fields from the village, armed with clubs and knives," said Yehuda, one of the injured shepherds. "It was a well-organized mass attack. My friend tried to defend himself but was stabbed in the face and fell bleeding. I tried to help him, and they started attacking me too. Thankfully, we managed to call for help. The attackers saw security forces arriving and fled back to the village. I hope the security forces take this seriously and capture the assailants," he added.

The Hashomer Yosh nonprofit commented: "Today's attack is further evidence of the dangerous escalation in Arab terrorism against shepherds in Judea and Samaria. We demand forceful action from the security system against the terrorists to bring them to justice. Shepherds cannot be brutally attacked on their land. We stand with the injured shepherds and wish them a full recovery."