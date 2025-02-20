The Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Brigadier General Eyal Krim read Psalm 83 on Thursday over the caskets of the four deceased hostages in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Psalm 83 is considered an national elegy over the invasion of Israel by its neighbors. The Psalm is usually read on Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day. It reads:

A song, a psalm of Asaph. O God, do not be silent; do not hold aloof; do not be quiet, O God! For Your enemies rage, Your foes assert themselves.-a They plot craftily against Your people, take counsel against Your treasured ones. They say, 'Let us wipe them out as a nation; Israel’s name will be mentioned no more.' Unanimous in their counsel they have made an alliance against You— the clans of Edom and the Ishmaelites, Moab and the Hagrites, Gebal, Ammon, and Amalek, Philistia with the inhabitants of Tyre; Assyria too joins forces with them; they give support to the sons of Lot. Selah.

"Deal with them as You did with Midian, with Sisera, with Jabin, at the brook Kishon— who were destroyed at En-dor, who became dung for the field. Treat their great men like Oreb and Zeeb, all their princes like Zebah and Zalmunna, who said, 'Let us take the meadows of God as our possession.' O my God, make them like thistledown, like stubble driven by the wind. As a fire burns a forest, as flames scorch the hills, pursue them with Your tempest, terrify them with Your storm. Cover their faces with shame so that they seek Your name, O LORD. May they be frustrated and terrified, disgraced and doomed forever. May they know that Your name, Yours alone, is the LORD, supreme over all the earth."

The four caskets were handed over to IDF forces by the Red Cross. The IDF x-rayed all four coffins for security purposes, and afterward ensured that all of their locks could be opened. The IDF updated that all locks are able to be opened.

The IDF and ISA stated that "the deceased hostages' identities have yet to be confirmed." According to Hamas, they are Shiri Bibas, her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz. 69 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, 36 were officially declared to be not alive.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90