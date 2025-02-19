President Isaac Herzog concluded his official visit to Italy today, with an address at a historic gathering of the Jewish community at the Great Synagogue of Rome.

Speaking before hundreds of leaders and members of the community, the President thanked them for their support and solidarity with the Israeli people, and addressed the deep concerns for the difficult days ahead.

President Herzog said, “Yesterday, it became apparent to all of us that the days ahead will be especially heart-wrenching. They will hold both pain, grief, and sorrow—as the bodies of hostages are returned to us tomorrow—but also relief and even hope, as living hostages, our brothers, are freed on Shabbat."

”But these heart-wrenching and overwhelming days also highlight two absolute truths. The first: it is our highest duty to bring every last one of our hostage brothers home. Every moment that they are in the hands of the terrorist monsters is a direct threat to their lives. We must use every means and every measure to bring them home urgently. Every single one of them.

“The second is the understanding that we really are dealing with absolute and cruel evil. Evil that murders, tortures, and kidnaps mothers and babies, motivated by a murderous jihadist ideology. Evil that butchers whole families. Evil that is continuing its crimes against humanity at these very moments.”

He concluded, ”These days are a wake-up call—not just for our nation, but for the entire family of nations. In the face of this evil—led by the evil Iranian regime—we must stand together, resolutely, firmly, and courageously.”