As part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, Israel is expected to release about 1,000 residents of the Gaza Strip who were arrested following the events of October 7, 2023.

Avishai Grinzaig of i24NEWS reported that among those who will be released are Gazans who were questioned in Israel but were found to have not been involved in the events of October 7 or in the fighting which followed.

Grinzaig noted that among those to be released are Gazans who were involved in firing rockets towards Israel in previous rounds of conflict, tunnel diggers, Hamas officials, and members of Hamas' apparatus.

The report said that out of these 1,000 Gazans, Hamas is choosing the identity of 500, and Israel is choosing the identity of the remaining 500.

Additionally, according to the agreement, Israel will release all the women it is holding who were captured during the maneuver, including one who held hostages.

Officials in Israel said in response to the report that despite the fact that Hamas chose 500 Gazans to be released, those names were chosen from a list provided and vetted by Israel.