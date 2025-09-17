The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem hosted a special reception on Tuesday to mark the opening of Fiji's embassy in Israel's capital.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, who was joined by Fiji's Minister of Defense, Pio Tikoduadua, and Minister of Information, Tabuya Lynda.

The embassy inauguration follows understandings reached during a meeting between Minister Sa'ar and Prime Minister Rabuka in February, held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Both Minister Sa'ar and Prime Minister Rabuka delivered remarks at the event.

In his address, Minister Sa'ar thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for what he described as a "bold, moral and historic decision" to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people. It is not just a city. Jerusalem is a symbol. It represents the fulfillment of more than a three-thousand-year-old dream," Sa'ar said.

Highlighting archaeological findings from the City of David, Sa'ar emphasized the Jewish people's ancient roots in the land, stating, "We were here a long, long time ago. Three thousand years ago, in the time of King David - and before that. And we are here now, to stay, forever."

Sa'ar spoke of the deep connection between Israel and Fiji, rooted in shared biblical values and mutual respect.

"We have an alliance of believers between Jews and Christians - based on deep faith and biblical roots," he said.

Praising the significance of the moment, Minister Sa'ar added, "Prime Minister - with what you did today - you laid a stone in the ancient walls of Jerusalem. In the living history of this city."