Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Haya officially confirmed on Tuesday that his terror organization has "decided to give over four bodies on Thursday and to release six hostages on Saturday, in return for the release of the Palestinian prisoners whose release was agreed on."

At the same time, Israeli officials confirmed that agreements were reached for the release of six living hostages on Saturday.

The understandings were reached as part of the ongoing talks between the sides and the details of the deal are expected to come out later.