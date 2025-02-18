During discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that any resolution for Gaza must enhance regional security, the US State Department said, according to an AFP report.

Rubio, who traveled from Israel alongside National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, met with the Crown Prince in Riyadh.

According to a State Department statement, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which entered its 500th day on Monday, was the primary focus of the discussions.

Rubio and the Crown Prince "reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring that Hamas releases all hostages, including American citizens," the statement noted.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of an arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security," it added.

The two also "discussed ways to advance shared interests in Syria, Lebanon, and across the region, to include Red Sea security and freedom of navigation," the statement continued.

However, it made no mention of President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to assume control of Gaza and relocate its population.

Trump initially floated his plan for Gaza during a meeting at the White House two weeks ago with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan has been met with anger in the Arab world, including in Saudi Arabia .

Meanwhile, a statement from Saudi officials summarizing Monday’s meeting briefly mentioned that Rubio and the Crown Prince "discussed regional and international developments" and explored "efforts to assure security and stability in the region."

Rubio also held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, though neither provided comments to reporters afterward.

According to the State Department, Rubio used his meeting with the Crown Prince to highlight "the strength of the US-Saudi relationship" and expressed anticipation for "increased economic and defense cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia."