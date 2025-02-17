Egypt and Qatar, the mediating countries in the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Hamas, are reportedly working behind the scenes against Israeli interests.

An Egyptian source told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that despite the relative stability of the temporary ceasefire, it is under threat of collapse at any moment more than in the past.

The source stated that the Egyptians and the Qataris want to delay the release of hostages until a course is determined that will guarantee there is no return to fighting.

The source added that the current American moves clearly reflect the desire to continue the pressure on Hamas, and this is not acceptable after Hamas' last commitment to implement all the agreements achieved by the parties.

Additionally, the newspaper reported that Egypt opposes discussing any concept of moving Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, even temporarily to Cyprus, and it is working to condition aid from Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip on the residents remaining in the Gaza Strip.