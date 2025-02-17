Israel is preparing to receive back five bodies of five hostages who were killed in captivity as early as this coming Thursday, Kan News reported.

The IDF has begun preparations for the handover. According to the plans, Hamas will hand over the names of the mostages who were killed in captivity, on Thursday morning. Later in the day, IDF ambulances will wait at a meeting point, and from there the bodies will be transferred directly to Abu Kabir for identification.

According to the report, on Saturday there will be a seventh round of the release of three living Israeli hostages.

Eight of the 33 hostages who were supposed to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire deal are no longer alive. It is not currently known which of the hostages are among the deceased.