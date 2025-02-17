Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre, met with released hostage Ohad Ben-Ami, who was kidnapped during the massacre and released from Hamas captivity after 491 days.

Ohad is remembered as the first hostage taken during the brutal October 7 terrorist attack. His wife, Raz, was also abducted and later freed in the first hostage deal.

Their daughters became symbols of determination and hope. From the very beginning, they tirelessly fought for their parents’ return. Now that their parents are finally home, they continue their struggle — for all those still in captivity, vowing not to rest until the last hostage returns.

President Herzog embraced Ohad and said: "Today marks the 500th day since the outbreak of this terrible war and Hamas’ barbaric attack on October 7. We have brothers and sisters still there in Gaza, and we want every last one of them home as soon as possible. I am expressing here the deepest sentiments of the people of Israel — to bring them home as quickly as possible and complete the deal. We know that our brothers and sisters, crying out to us from beneath the ground, must be back home in safety and peace."

The President expressed his thanks to the IDF soldiers: "For 500 days, countless Israeli citizens have been in uniform, serving in reserve duty, risking their lives alongside our courageous regular soldiers and commanders. When they went into battle, they carried pictures of you and the other hostages in their vests. They did everything they could. We have lost many brave sons and daughters who fought with heroism, incredible families. Michal and I have met over a thousand bereaved families this year—both soldiers and civilians — amazing people. And all of them went into battle to bring the hostages home."

"We have displaced residents in the north and south who need to return home as soon as possible," he added. "We must rebuild the Gaza border communities, restore the northern border, and take pride in our people, who fought this war and achieved remarkable successes. This is a massive regional change. But in the end, everyone in this nation carries deep scars, and all of us want to see the hostages home."

"I do not take this lightly — not the cost of the deal, nor the risks it entails. I fully understand these pains, and as a security and governmental system, we will have to address all these challenges. But ultimately, we know that our brothers and sisters in Gaza are calling out to us from the depths. We want them home."

The President concluded his remarks to Ohad, saying: "When I look at you, I think of the saying, 'Whoever saves one life, it is as if he saved an entire world.' Truly, one life was saved — by the people of Israel, by the government’s decision, by the negotiations, by the deal. And we want to see them all come home. On this 500th day, we must remember and remind the world every single second of the unimaginable suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We want them all back — some for rehabilitation, others to be laid to rest in dignity."

Ohad responded: "All I care about, all I want, is for my friends to return. There were six of us living in unbearable conditions, in a six-square-meter space. I got out, but they are still there. We cannot rest for even a moment. I appeal to the Government of Israel and to the dear and beloved people of Israel — today is the 500th day. Keep going, go out, fight! No one can just sit at home in front of the TV and hope someone else will do the job. We all need to take action. Our victory will be when the deal moves to the next stage, then the next, until everyone comes home safely. Until then, we will not be silent, and we will not rest. Everyone must be home with their families. Every day they remain there, every minute, they are counting the seconds, the minutes — not the days."

"Every day begins, and it barely ends. You just find yourself living through another day and another, under unbearable conditions. But the moment we knew that people were fighting for us and wanted us back, it gave us strength and kept us going. And when our national consciousness, as a united, Israeli, Jewish people, remains strong — that is what truly matters."

Ohad also sent a message to IDF soldiers, saying: "This is my chance to truly send a message to all IDF soldiers: Know that we were there, underground, 30 meters beneath the surface, and we always knew that you were up above, searching for us, doing everything to find us — with a deep sense of mission."

"It’s not easy. Families have lost their loved ones — both regular and reserve soldiers. We were aware of the numbers, and it pained us deeply. I want to express my deepest gratitude, with all the sorrow and pain, to every IDF soldier and security force member."