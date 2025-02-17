Police arrested a teen, age 17.5 and a resident of Gush Etzion, on suspicion that he spray-painted graffiti with hostile messages at the direction of a foreign source who reached him through the Telegram app.

The investigation was opened following a complaint received by the Etzion police station regarding graffiti at a number of locations. Among other things, the graffiti read, "Ruhollah [Khamenei]'s children," and, "Conqueror of Khaybar" - both messages with religious and nationalist importance in Shiite Islam, and considered to be hostile messages towards Israelis.

The suspect was quickly located, and was found to be in possession of spray paint; he admitted to the charges.

An interrogation revealed that a foreign agent contacted the suspect via Telegram, offering him to carry out tasks in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency. Agreeing to this arrangement, the suspect spray-painted 10-15 messages in various locations.

The foreign agent also attempted to convince the teen to carry out additional serious crimes, including setting vehicles on fire and burning electrical and communications closets.