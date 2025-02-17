Arab media identified the terrorist eliminated on Monday in Lebanon as Muhammad Shaheen, Hamas' head of operations in the country.

Shaheen was eliminated in a targeted IAF strike, one day before the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is expected to finalize following an extended trial period.

An Israeli source responded to the strike, saying, "A Hamas official in Lebanon was eliminated."

The official "planned to carry out attacks on Israelis, and was therefore eliminated," the source added.

Initial details indicated that the official was eliminated by using an Israeli UAV, which struck a vehicle near the entrance to Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The IDF later confirmed: "A short while ago, in a joint IDF and ISA operation and with the direction of IDF and ISA Intelligence, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Shaheen in the area of Sidon. Shaheen served as the head of Hamas’ Operations Department in Lebanon."

"Muhammad Shaheen was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel.

"Shaheen was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organization and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians."