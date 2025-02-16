Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the Security Cabinet and Minister in the Defense Ministry who oversees the IDF Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, said that the battle against illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria is a strategic goal of the highest priority.

“Control over the land is at the heart of the matter. Whoever controls the territory, determines its future. Therefore, in 2025, alongside the major moves we are promoting in Judea and Samaria, enforcement must reach a new peak. We are changing the rules of the game – not only demolitions but also curbing new illegal construction and expanding Jewish communities,” Smotrich said at an event to summarize 2024 with the Civil Administration’s Central Enforcement Unit.

The minister noted that the 2025 budget will include a significant addition to the enforcement unit, with reinforcement of manpower, equipment, and technology.

“It is not enough to chase after illegal construction – we must prevent it from the outset, and return the area to full Israeli control,” he said.

According to Smotrich, this investment will ensure that the rate of demolitions will be higher than the rate of new illegal construction, which will create an effective deterrent.

In addition, he also addressed the legal aspect of enforcement, emphasizing that Israel will strive to strengthen legal support for enforcement actions. "The legal system must be part of the solution, not part of the problem. The law is a tool, not an obstacle, and we will ensure that it serves our national interests."

In conclusion, Smotrich made it clear that 2025 will be a turning point, "To date we have tried to reduce the damage and curb Arab takeover of the land, but now we are turning around 180 degrees. 2024 was the peak in demolitions and 2025 should be the first year since 1967 during which we demolish more than they build. We are going to fight for this with all our strength – with more demolitions, more resources, more power, and more deterrence."

Minister Smotrich told the enforcement inspectors: "You are the soldiers of the battle for the Land of Israel. You are guarding the country's soil, carrying out a Zionist mission of the highest order, and I promise you that you have our full backing."