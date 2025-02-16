Sharon Stoliar, a Jewish midwife from Australia, recently revealed how she faced harassment and threats of dismissal after daring to warn about antisemitic behavior in the Australian healthcare system.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she describes a series of threats and intimidation, including demands for her medical license to be revoked and even threats of imprisonment.

In November 2023, she warned against the chant 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free', telling management that it was a call to kill Jews.

The response, she said, was the opposite of what she expected - she suffered retaliatory claims, threats of license revocation, and even the possibility of jail time.

Stoliar had to hire lawyers to defend her position, and ultimately, she was able to prove her innocence, and the complaints against her were dismissed.

The revelation comes just days after Rashaad Nadir and Sara Abu Labda, two healthcare professionals from Bankstown Hospital in Sydney, boasted live on TikTok about harming Israeli patients—which they later claimed was just a 'joke.'

"You see the double standards," Stoliar says. "When I warned about antisemitic behavior, I was threatened. Only after the issue exploded in the media did everyone suddenly become outraged."