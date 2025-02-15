U.S. President Donald Trump wrote today after the release of hostages that Israel must now decide what it intends to do regarding the ultimatum set this week for Hamas - release all hostages today or "open the gates of hell" on Gaza.

Following Trump's statement and the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment this evening at 19:00 with senior security officials.

"Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen. They seem to be in good shape! This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages. Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!'' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had previously issued a threat towards Hamas on Tuesday night, saying if all hostages held in Gaza were not returned by Saturday noon at 12:00, he would allow "hell to break loose" in the Strip. Trump clarified that if Hamas does not respond to the ultimatum set, he will suggest Israel cancel the ceasefire.