Husam Badran, a member of Hamas' political bureau, on Thursday called on "the Palestinian public in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem" to organize mass marches in protest against US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate residents of Gaza to neighboring countries.

In a statement, Badran stressed the importance of participating in demonstrations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to express support for the Palestinian people's hold on their land and its defense.

"Israel's plans over the years have failed due to the steadfast resistance of the Palestinian people, the fight they have waged, the defiance they have practiced, and their determination to shatter Israel's illusions and those of its supporters regarding the expulsion of Palestinians and the execution of ethnic cleansing," he claimed.

Hamas also called upon the Muslim and Arab public and "free people" around the world to participate in demonstrations in support of Palestinian Arabs over the weekend to "convey a strong message against the plan to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip."