An exceptional and emotional meeting took place this week at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, when two soldiers who lost their sight during the war met for the first time.

The two, Matan Levi, 26, from Oranit, and Hagai, 23, from Kiryat Arba, were severely injured during the war. Matan was hit by a mortar shell from Jabaliya days after the Hamas attack, losing his sight completely and injuring his hand. Hagai, an armored corps soldier in Brigade 10, was severely wounded in December 2024 by an RPG missile fired at his tank, sustaining injuries similar to Matan's.

The story was revealed by Yuval Hadari, founder and CEO of the 'VeAhavta' organization for wounded IDF soldiers and terror victims, in a touching post she published.

Recognizing the great similarity between the two soldiers, Hadari felt the need to bring them together. Within 24 hours, they met on the rehabilitation terrace at Sheba and talked about their experiences, coping with their injuries, and hope for the future.

"It's hard to describe the powerful and amazing feelings I received from them. Seeing two warrior heroes, who gave so much to the state, strengthening each other - just listening and feeling, without the ability to see each other," she shared. Describing the meeting, she wrote, "Matan faces one of the biggest complexities of this war - loss of sight, something that seems so basic to us."

During their conversation, Hagai shared with Hadari that during the week he was injured, he planned to propose to his girlfriend, Shira. "I saw an amazing couple just waiting to conquer the world, and I'm sure they will," she wrote.

Despite the severe injuries and immense pain, Matan and Hagai continue fighting for their new lives, full of strength and faith.