Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Israel's 76th Independence Day, today (Tuesday), visited the Sheba Medical Center Rehabilitation Center, where he met with wounded IDF soldiers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with IDF soldiers who were wounded on the various fronts – Gaza, the northern front, and in Judea and Samaria – and heard from them about the incidents in which they were wounded, their medical conditions and the rehabilitation that they are undergoing. The Prime Minister commended the dedicated care of the hospital staff and wished the wounded soldiers a quick recovery.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was impressed by the soldiers' determination and desire to engage the enemy in combat. Several of the soldiers told the Prime Minister: "Continue until the end – until a decisive victory over Hamas." The Prime Minister assured them that this would be the case.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "It is a privilege to visit our heroic fighters on Independence Day and hear about the strength of spirit of the wounded who greatly inspire the entire people of Israel to continue fighting until victory."

Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, his Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and Sheba Medical Center Deputy Director General Dr. Yael Frankel Nir.