Fernando Marman and Louis Har were released from the hospital today (Wednesday), three days after they were rescued from Hamas captivity in the Gaza city of Rafah.

The two were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on the morning of October 7 and held hostage for 129 days until their rescue. They were immediately taken to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital for treatment, where they were released today in good condition.

Marman (60) and Har (70) reported that they had not received medical care while in captivity and had been starved by the terrorists, despite agreements that Hamas and the Red Cross would provide needed medications to the Israeli hostages.

Their families said that they suffered from malnutrition, unhygienic conditions, and lack of medical care.

The lack of medical care was particularly significant for Har, who requires medications to treat his blood pressure and diabetes.

Sheba Hospital said that "the meeting with the returnees and their medical treatment illustrated even more strongly the accumulated damages from 129 days in captivity, and the signs of captivity are evident on their bodies and souls. It is clear to us now more than ever that every day constitutes an existential danger for the hostages and they must all be returned now."

134 people are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, over 30 of whom are believed to have died or been killed while in captivity.