Released hostage Agam Berger opened a bottle of arak purchased a year ago by her mother, Merav, as a blessing for her safe return.

The arak was bought in memory of Rabbi Yitzhak Abuhatzeira, whose memorial was observed recently. It is believed there is a special blessing associated with buying a bottle of arak and opening it on the day of the memorial upon receiving salvation.

Merav Berger, Lake's mother, wrote a special prayer on the bottle: "I bought this bottle in honor of the holy Rabbi and, with God's help, when I shall see salvation and my daughter Agam, daughter of Merav, returns from enemy lands, whole and healthy in spirit and in body to her family, I will open this bottle, God willing, on the holy rabbi's memorial next year."

This week, with Agam Berger's return to Israel, a ceremony for opening the bottle was held. She poured some of the arak for her friends, recited the blessing, and drank from it as a sign of the blessing fulfilled.

According to the blessing, one should buy a bottle of arak and write on it: 'I bought this bottle in honor of Rabbi Yitzhak Ben Rabbi Yaakov, and with God's help when I shall see salvation I will open this bottle on the holy Rabbi's memorial next year.'