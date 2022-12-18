MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Saturday at an event in Petah Tikva and blasted Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

"All the craziness that we are currently seeing is solely because of one person who is accused of crimes and he currently needs to focus on getting himself out of trouble and out of this problem," she said.

A woman sitting in the audience shouted at the MK, "He was elected, he was elected." Malinovsky replied, "Listen carefully, I have to answer this because they keep telling me 'he was elected.' Tomorrow Yigal Amir will run in the elections and he will be elected, and I have to say that this is probably what will happen, and he will also win some seats, or tomorrow they will decide that he did not murder Rabin, but that he is a hero of Israel and deserves a citation, do you want me to accept that? No."

Malinovsky was asked, "Are you comparing Yigal Amir to Benjamin Netanyahu?", and the MK explained, "I'm not comparing, I'm just explaining that the statement 'the people chose' and 'he was elected' is an incorrect statement."

MK Malinovsky estimated that the National Unity Party will join the government in the future: "As soon as, unfortunately, there will be a very bad security situation, Gantz will join the Netanyahu government - that will be his excuse. I'm already hearing this in conversations with MKs from National Unity."

On the reasons that the outgoing government fell apart, Malinovsky said, "People in our coalition were not ready for power, they didn't understand that it had a price. They didn't understand that it was necessary to neutralize background noise. Meretz paid a very heavy price, and all those who dissolved the government - Zoabi and Orbach, for example - disappeared."