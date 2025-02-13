Retired Officer Avi Weiss gave an interview discussing his claims about security oversights leading up to an attack. He alleges that Hamas began preparing for an assault as early as 3:30 AM between the nights of October 6-7. Weiss states that due to negligence, warnings from observation officers were ignored.

According to Weiss, a pattern of underestimating the warnings from observation and operations officers has persisted, filtering reports through junior officers. Despite obstacles, these officers performed their duties diligently. Weiss calls for an honest investigation into the events, challenging fabricated reports conducted by politically influenced entities.

He stressed the importance of hearing from firsthand witnesses, including those who managed the critical observation information. A specific call is made to understand the movements and tapes from operations officer Noa, who warned of potential threats during the night.

The lack of action upon receiving early warning signs meant Hamas forces dressed as civilians were able to reach strategic locations without opposition. Weiss suggested that proper activation of emergency protocols could have prevented large gatherings and summoned necessary reinforcements.

Weiss criticized the military and intelligence investigations for failing to consult those present during the events, focusing instead on protecting high-ranking officials from accountability. He emphasizes this negligence through testimonies gathered, a stance echoing his shock and sympathy for the victims' families.

Lastly, Weiss discussed the deployment of intelligence teams overnight to evacuate officers amidst the chaos, highlighting misprioritized actions focused on select few individuals over broader public safety.