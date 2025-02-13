A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly threatening airline personnel and passengers, including specifically targeting Jewish individuals, on a flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport, JNS reported.

Luis A. Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, N.J., faces a charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, according to the US Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

He appeared before a federal Magistrate Judge and was later released.

Court documents indicate that shortly after the flight departed from Miami on February 9, Vaquero made threats of physical harm toward a disabled minor and directed mocking remarks at a group of Jewish passengers.

He also confronted a flight attendant who refused to serve him alcohol after beverage service had ended, allegedly warning her, “You better watch out, s**t’s gonna happen to you.”

Upon arrival in Newark, the flight crew had already alerted law enforcement. When Vaquero became aware of this, he allegedly pushed his way to the front of the plane, pounded on the cockpit door, and demanded to speak with the pilot. According to court filings, he continued shouting until officers escorted him off the aircraft.

If convicted, Vaquero could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The US has seen a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza.

In New Jersey, anti-Israel protesters last month painted graffiti on the property of a South Orange synagogue that was hosting a talk by an Israeli soldier.

Last April, anti-Israel activists gathered outside a synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey to protest an event at the synagogue featuring the ZAKA search and rescue organization.