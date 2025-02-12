The ISA has instructed the IDF to confiscate the personal and military weapons of Akiva Leibowitz, an educator and active reservist in Judea and Samaria town defense units.

Liebowitz, who serves as a field coordinator in the Youth Department of the Binyamin Regional Council and as a youth coordinator in the town of Esh Kodesh, was surprised to receive the notification, as no reason was given for the decision.

He has been on active duty since the war began, first in the brigade commander's command post in the Gaza Strip, and later moving to town defense.

His friends responded with outrage. "The ISA confiscates Akiva's personal pistol and his IDF weapon without any explanation. Why? Because. It's probably a 'coping mechanism.' A combination of callousness and an unjustified decision."

At the same time, the terrorist who murdered Akiva's brother Elazar was to be released as part of the hostage deal. The terrorist, who had been released in the Schalit deal, had returned to terrorism, been re-arrested and sentenced to another life term.