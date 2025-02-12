Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security consultation today (Wednesday) in the Operations Directorate's command post, together with the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, Oded Basyuk, and the head of the Operations Directorate, Brigadier General Israel Shomer.

Katz said, "I came here to make sure that the IDF is properly prepared for the renewal of the war in Gaza. The entire ceasefire agreement with the Hamas murderers is intended to bring about the rapid release of the Israeli hostages who are being held in extremely harsh conditions in Gaza, and in exchange for this Israel has agreed to pay heavy prices."

"If Hamas stops the release of the hostages - then there is no agreement and there will be war, " he said. "The new Gaza war will be different in intensity from the one before the ceasefire - and will not end without the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages, and will also enable the realization of US President Trump's vision regarding Gaza."

Katz's words come against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's words earlier this week, according to which if the kidnapped are not released by this coming Saturday at 12 noon - "the gates of hell will open."