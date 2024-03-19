תיעוד לוחמי יחידת אגוז: פשיטה רגלית וחיסול מחבלים דובר צה"ל

Maglan and Egoz Unit soldiers operated in the center of the 'Hamad' area and raided dozens of terror targets located inside multi-story buildings.

During the activity that lasted over a week, the unit's soldiers raided a terrorist structure used by the Deputy Battalion Commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Ahmed Klab, and located large quantities of weapons.

Combat in the area was conducted with the help of intelligence and precision aerial assistance, which accompanied the forces and allowed for the rapid elimination of the terrorist cells that barricaded themselves in the buildings, as well as the striking and neutralization of booby-trapped buildings.

Egoz soldiers identified terrorists who barricaded themselves in the building and directed an IAF aircraft to strike the building, eliminating four terrorists.