The IDF announced on Tuesday that in accordance with the situational assessment and the decision to raise the level of readiness in the Southern Command, it was decided to increase reinforcements with additional troops, including reservists.

The military noted that "reinforcements of troops and mobilization of reservists are being carried out in preparation for various scenarios." It stressed that the homefront guidelines for the Gaza envelope remain unchanged.

One additional division, the 252 Reserve Division, which three months ago completed operations in the Netzarim Corridor, will be reactivated.

Since Monday, many active duty forces have been sent to reinforce the area and special units have already been sent to the south. The IDF stated that there are several additional brigades ready if needed.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement about the Defense Cabinet meeting which discussed the Israeli response to Hamas's announcement that it would be violating the ceasefire, stating: "In light of Hamas's announcement regarding its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, last night I instructed the IDF to amass forces inside – and surrounding – the Gaza Strip. This action is being carried out at this hour and will be completed very soon."

Netanyahu added: "The decision that I passed unanimously in the Cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday afternoon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to powerful fighting until Hamas is completely defeated."

At the same time, the Prime Minister's Office officially announced the cessation of negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror group.

A diplomatic source noted that the decision to cease talks for the second stage, which would include additional Israeli withdrawals and compromises, as well as the release of young men who were taken hostage, Hamas violated the agreement "and therefore there will be no progress on continuing to implement the deal and on negotiations for the second stage without the return of our hostages."

The source added that "the Cabinet expects the release of all nine hostages from the first stage, within a few days," the source added. All nine hostages are men, either elderly, ill, or injured. The bodies of eight hostages who were either women, elderly, or injured, are also expected to be released in the first stage."