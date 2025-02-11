Google has added 'Gulf of America' to its map programs alongside Gulf of Mexico.

The company had originally planned to replace Mexico with America for users within the United States only.

In a recent tweet, Google explained that the shift was part of its long-standing policy of complying with official government names for mapping purposes. The data for American territory was updated in accordance with the Geographic Names Information System.

Google has also pledged to change the name of Mount Denali to Mount McKinley if president Trump follows through on his pledge to rename it as well.

The shift was implemented following an executive order on February 9th, when Trump flew over the Gulf on his way to the super bowl in New Orleans. As part of his trip, he issued an official declaration naming the day 'Gulf of America day.

The original executive order to rename the Gulf was issued on January 20th, requiring the Secretary of the Interior “take all appropriate actions to rename as the ‘Gulf of America’ the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the State of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba in the area formerly named as the Gulf of Mexico.”