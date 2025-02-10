Eyal Eshel, father of fallen IDF lookout Sergeant Roni Eshel, who was killed at the Nahal Oz military base during the October 7 massacre, spoke in an interview about an incident which took place two weeks before the massacre - and which the IDF completely ignored.

Speaking to Ynet, Eshel said that ahead of the massacre, Hamas terrorists waved a sign reading, "Congratulations," towards one of the IDF lookouts serving on the base, leading the lookouts to report the incident to their commanders. Nothing was done, however.

"This is one of many stories that we became aware of, and it's one of the most horrific stories we've heard," Eshel said.

He added, "Hamas terrorists stood on the other side of the fence with a sign. We were shocked just by that. They knew about the birthdays, they knew officers' phone numbers and the license plates of IDF vehicles."

"They knew a great deal of things. When the Gazans began pacing and were on the other side of the fence, living the IDF soldiers' routine lives, nothing here remained secret.

"It shows that Hamas knew everything. They also knew how Nir Oz looks from the inside. Today people talk of censorship, they talk about how you can't publicize the names of IDF officers, but that's just total nonsense. The terrorists knew how Nahal Oz looked from inside, and it's not even a secret anymore. They had no problem finding out information like this."