US President Donald Trump recently announced that he has decided to overturn the Biden administration's decision to halt plastic straw purchases by 2027.

"Back to plastic!", Trump wrote, arguing that the more environmentally friendly paper straws "don't work".

The Biden administration's decision last summer targeted plastic straw purchases for government workers.

According to the decision, the consumption of plastic products was supposed to gradually decrease in all American government buildings, until a complete halt of the consumption of polluting products.

Additionally, the Biden administration called for stricter regulations on the production of plastic utensils.

However, Trump avoided addressing whether he would abolish the Biden administration's decision entirely or merely the plastic straw decision.

Prior to the Biden administration's decision, which mainly concerned public buildings, Seattle banned plastic straw sales in 2018, and Starbucks announced it would gradually phase out plastic straws.

Conversely, there are opponents to the attempt to introduce paper straws at the expense of plastic ones, mainly small restaurant owners in the US, who claim that paper straw costs "are three times higher and people don't like them."