Netanyahu and his wife take off for Israel after week-long visit to Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boarded the "Wing of Zion" plane on Saturday night and took off back to Israel after a week-long visit to Washington.

Joining the Prime Minister was his wife Sara, who had spent the last two months in Miami with their son Yair.

Netanyahu did not respond to journalists' questions before taking off.

Netanyahu's visit to Washington was initially planned to last five days, but he extended it into the weekend.

During his visit to Washington, Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump and other senior members of his administration. Trump and Netanyahu held a joint press conference in which Trump announced his plan for a US takeover of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is expected to land in Israel in the evening hours of Sunday, and then take part in a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for 8:00 p.m. to discuss the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to investigate the events of October 7.

On Monday, the Prime Minister is expected to convene the Ssecurity Cabinet to discuss the ongoing implementation of the hostage deal.