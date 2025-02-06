Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with the US Senate leadership from both parties on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that he was welcomed with much esteem and the meeting was warm and friendly. The Senate leadership expressed unqualified support for the Prime Minister and the State of Israel and commended Israel's achievements in the war.

Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified Israel's position and said that Iran had to be prevented from attaining nuclear weapons and that Hamas had to be eliminated in Gaza.

The bipartisan Senate leadership agreed with these positions.

The Senate leaders also committed to passing the law against the International Criminal Court – in addition to the executive orders against the ICC that have been signed by US President Donald Trump.

"The Senators asked the Prime Minister how Israel has succeeded in doing what it has done in the multi-front war, to which he replied that the great achievements in the war are due to the heroism of our soldiers and our people," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

During the meeting, a reporter asked Prime Minister Netanyahu if he thought US troops were needed for the peaceful implementation of President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans. Netanyahu answered: "No."