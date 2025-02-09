UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while also calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We must keep pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages without delay. We cannot go back to more death and destruction,” Guterres wrote in a post on X.

“A viable, sovereign Palestinian State living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel is the only sustainable solution,” he added.

Guterres’ statement did not mention the difficult physical state of Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, the three hostages who were freed by Hamas on Saturday after 491 days in captivity.

The three looked gaunt and are in poor physical health, but were forced to thank their captors for "treating" them.

A medical source who treated the three released hostages said their condition does not differ from the condition of the Jews who suffered in the Nazi concentration camps.

Among the many people who responded to Guterres’ post was Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who called on the UN chief to resign.

“The only thing that you are really pushing for is to keep the Hamas terrorists in power. You don’t give a damn about the security of the people of Israel. Shame on you. Resign!” Erdan wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent an urgent letter to Guterres regarding the dire physical condition of the three Israeli hostages.

“Hamas has committed crimes against humanity. I urge you to unequivocally and publicly condemn the inhumane treatment of these hostages and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all those still held in Gaza. The world has now seen the brutality firsthand. Silence is no longer an option,” Danon wrote in the letter.