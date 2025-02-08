Karina Ariev, who was released two weeks ago as part of the hostage deal, delivered a filmed message that was broadcast at the central rally with the families of the hostages at Hostage Square.

''Hello everyone. For those who don't know me, I'm Karina Ariev, I'm 20 years old. Until just a few days ago, I was still held captive in Gaza. But today I sit here before you, and it still feels like a dream. I survived, and I cannot continue as if nothing happened. I survived to remember, I survived to tell, and especially to be the voice of my friends who were with me on that cursed day. I will do everything I can to tell everything I know,"' she promised.

She told the crowd that the many protests have helped. "The days there were a nightmare. There were truly times when I told myself, "This is it, you won't make it out." But then I saw you all, I saw the rallies, and the people who took to the streets for us. I learned of your enormous support and struggle - that's what saved me. That's what kept me going and gave me hope to continue fighting with the deep belief that I would return home. That's why I'm here, and I want to tell you that we must not stop. This isn't over yet. There are still hostages there who need to come home, and we must do everything so that everyone returns. We are their voice. We are their hope. I am committed to bringing them home too.''

She also thanked the Israeli forces. ''I will never forget the sacrifice of IDF soldiers, and I know I'm here today because of them - because of those who fought to save us, and those who sacrificed their lives to protect us and our people. There are soldiers who didn't return from this battle, who gave their lives so we could sit here today. I thank them and their families from the bottom of my heart. There are no words that can console, but I want you to know that I and all our people will never forget them.''

Karina expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her family. "I want to thank everyone who supported my family in every possible way - through words, actions, thoughts. It's not taken for granted. I also want to thank all the hostages' families who, despite the unbearable pain and different opinions, became one big family and a great light that illuminated our entire nation. Don't forget this unity. Don't lose it. This is what saved us, and this is what will bring everyone home. And even after, God willing, the last person returns, don't forget this.''

Finally, she thanked President Trump. "I want to take a moment to thank President Trump. You made this deal possible. Right now we need strong leadership to help us move from phase one to phase two, and I truly believe you have the power and determination to make this happen. Am Yisrael Chai!"