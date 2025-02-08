IDF destroys Hamas weapons storehouse in Syria

The IDF on Saturday reported that it destroyed a Hamas weapons storehouse located in Syria.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets conducted an intelligence-based strike on a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Deir Ali in southern Syria," the IDF confirmed.

"The weapons stored inside the facility were intended to be used in attacks on IDF troops."

The IDF also noted that "Palestinian terrorist organizations, headed by Hamas, act to exploit Syrian soil for their terrorist activities under the direction of Iran."

"The IDF will continue to dismantle Hamas' capabilities on all of its fronts and will operate against all attempts by terrorist organizations to entrench themselves and build up their forces to secure the State of Israel."