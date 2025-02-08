183 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons today as part of the fifth wave of the hostage deal.

The terrorist Iyad Abu-Shakhdam, sentenced to 18 life terms, served as the deputy of the head of Hamas's military wing in Hebron, Imad Qawasmeh. He was convicted of preparing the explosives and planning the double attack in Be'er Sheva in August 2004, which killed 16 people and injured about 100 in two bus explosions near the city hall on Reger Street.

Abu-Shakhdam was also convicted of preparing the explosives for the terrorist arrested in July 2004 on his way to detonate in the 'Cafe Cafe' in Jerusalem. The terrorist was equipped with a suicide vest and a pistol, planning to shoot the security guard first and then penetrate the restaurant.

Hatam Al-Jayusi, a founder of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, was serving 6 life terms and 55 years for planning a shooting attack that killed six Israelis during the second intifada.

Yousef Al-Mabhouh, a Hamas terrorist, 33, from the Gaza Strip, was sentenced to 15 years for rocket launches, placing bombs, and building tunnels. In July 2022, he attacked a warden in the Nafha prison and was sentenced to an additional 8 years after being convicted of stabbing a warden, altogether sentenced to 23 years.

Jamal Tawil, 61, a senior Hamas leader in the West Bank and former Mayor of Al-Bireh, took an active part in organizing riots, inciting violence, and re-establishing the Hamas headquarters in Ramallah.

Rashdi Abu Ramouz, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was accused of contact with Hamas activists and transferring money and equipment under their guidance to families of prisoners and terrorists. Ramouz also attempted to recruit a person into the ranks of the terrorist organization. The charges against him include contact with a foreign agent, property use for terror purposes, providing service to a terrorist organization, and providing supplies to a terrorist organization.

According to the indictment submitted in November 2021, he received numerous instructions via mobile phone from two Hamas terrorists to collect approximately NIS 300,000 for transfer to families of prisoners and terrorists, and organizational equipment transfers for Hamas. He received the funds on several occasions through others and delivered them as instructed.

Shadi Barghouti was sentenced to 27 years for participating in attacks against Israel. His father, Fakhri Barghouti, was involved in the murder of Dan bus driver Mordecai Yakuel in 1978.

Hatam Kawidar, a terrorist from the Gaza Strip, was sentenced to 14.5 years for attempted murder, rocket fire, affiliation with a terrorist organization, and assisting terrorists.

Issa Battat, 52, was a commander in Islamic Jihad in Bethlehem and was sentenced to three life terms and an additional 40 years. He was responsible for planning to carry out five attempts at mass attacks in Israel, as well as being involved in shooting and explosive attacks in the Bethlehem area. Among other incidents, he was involved in the attack on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem in May 2001 in which 29 Israelis were injured.

Falah Shahada, 53, from Deir Sudan, north of Ramallah, sentenced to 27 years, recruited terrorist cells, committed several shooting attacks, and planted explosives in the area. Among the shooting attacks for which Shahada is responsible is the shooting attack in January 2004 near Talmon, in which resident Roi Arbel was killed and another civilian wounded.

Ataf Al-Salhi, 51, a Hamas terrorist from the Silwad refugee camp near Ramallah, was sentenced to 11 years for attempted murder. He was involved in the attack at the Rimmonim Junction in September 2010, injuring a couple from the Ma'ale Ephraim settlement, the man seriously, and the woman lightly. Following the attack, he was arrested by the Palestinian Authority security forces, and five and a half years after the attack, he was arrested by Israeli forces.

Ali Kharoub, 51, a Hamas terrorist from the Hebron area, was sentenced to 25 years for membership in a military cell planning to carry out attacks and for his involvement in the production of explosives and Molotov cocktails. At the end of 2013, the ISA stopped a plan to establish a military cell in Judea and Samaria, to which Haroub was recruited for the purpose of carrying out a kidnapping attack - under the guidance of prisoners in Israel.

Fadi Qaddas, a terrorist, 36, from Jabaliya, an electrician by profession, was charged in 2020 with numerous offenses against state security, including during 'Operation Pillar of Defense' and 'Operation Protective Edge.' In 2007, he officially joined Hamas's missile unit, and by 2012, he provided timers and electronic panels used to launch dozens of missiles at Israel. Using the timers, converted from washing machines, the missiles were launched in a planned salvo, one after the other, not simultaneously.

According to the indictment, he was involved both as a member of the resistance committees and as a service provider to Hamas, in terrorist activities against Israel that included firing dozens of missiles and mortars at Israeli territory, digging pits, and hiding missiles, launching explosive balloons, and more.

Nabil Harb, 60, from the Hebron area, is affiliated with Fatah and was sentenced to 18 years. He was head of the terrorist cell that carried out the shooting attack in south Mount Hebron in September 2010, in which Neta Shoker was moderately injured, who was in her ninth month of pregnancy. Her husband Sharon was lightly injured in the car. Their young son was born through a cesarean section hours after the attack.