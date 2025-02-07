A haredi yeshiva student who arrived Thursday night at Ben Gurion International Airport for a flight leaving Israel was arrested on the spot due to the fact that he did not enlist in the IDF.

The student was handed over to the military police and jailed at the Beit Lid base.

Key haredi figures have noted that this is the first arrest since the yeshiva students' draft-exempt status was canceled and draft orders issued in July 2024.

The student, who studies at the Tiferet Zvi yeshiva in Jerusalem, attempted to leave Israel in order to avoid enlisting in the IDF.

On Friday, the military court is expected to hold a hearing on the case, and the military police have requested to extend the student's arrest.

It is estimated that there will be protests in haredi neighborhoods around Israel, demonstrating against the student's arrest and demanding that he be released.