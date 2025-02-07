US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit the Middle East in mid-February, marking his first trip to the region since taking office, according to two Israeli officials and two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Axios on Thursday.

Before heading to the region, Rubio is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference, which starts on February 14 in Germany, a senior German official confirmed.

Following the conference, he plans to travel to Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and possibly other countries, according to Axios.

It remains unclear whether Rubio will meet with Palestinian Authority officials during the trip. A Palestinian Arab source indicated that the State Department informed PA officials that if Rubio includes Israel in his itinerary, he may also visit the Palestinian Authority.

The State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Rubio’s visit comes in the wake of significant backlash in the Arab world over President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza relocation plan.

Earlier this week, five Arab foreign ministers, along with a senior Palestinian Arab official, sent a letter to Rubio expressing deep concerns about the plan.

The letter, obtained by Axios, emphasized the need for Palestinian Arab involvement in the reconstruction process.