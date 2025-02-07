This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast sees our hosts together in person, united in Jerusalem.

Jim Long's visits to Israel always make for a special program. Jim and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore the theme of faith that resounds throughout this week's Torah portion of B'shalach, touching upon everything from the splitting of the sea, to a secret excursion to fin d some left-over manna in the desert, to the intricacies of String Theory and its vibrating dimensions!

The universe is crying out the presence of G-d, and despite appearances, reality is truly unlimited.