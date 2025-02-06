Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday published a video in which he summarized his visit to Washington, DC, thus far.

"As you know, I met with President Trump the day before yesterday in a historic meeting, which is a tremendous turning point for Israel's future,” said Netanyahu.

“He brought up his idea regarding Gaza, regarding the day after Hamas, and I think it's worth listening carefully to this idea, which is the first original idea that has come up in years.”

“In parallel, I also spoke with the heads of the administration; with the Vice President, with the National Security Adviser, with the Secretary of Defense, Hegseth, at the Pentagon - all of them are great friends of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

“From there, I went to the House of Representatives, where I met both leaders of Congress and leaders of the Senate - Republicans and Democrats alike, and they all agreed with me on two things: one - Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and two - Hamas must be eliminated. It cannot remain there in Gaza.”

“And additionally, I must tell you - everyone expressed immense appreciation for Israel's great achievements. I said that we are changing the face of the Middle East, and they simply saluted that.”

“But they asked me: 'Where does your strength come from? A country as small as New Jersey, where does your strength come from?' I said: 'Our strength comes from our people and our heroic soldiers, and from our faith and understanding that we are fighting for thousands of years of Jewish history and for our right to have our own state in the Middle East, in our historical homeland.'”

“This is the truth - and it will take us very far," the Prime Minister concluded.