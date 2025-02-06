The Israeli comedy show Eretz Nehederet, considered to be the equivalent of SNL, published a sketch mocking the Red Cross during the war.

Guest starring Jewish American social media personality Eli Staiman aka Lyle Culpepper, the sketch focuses on the fictional RedRide application, claiming that the Red Cross served only to drive the hostages back to Israel.

The sketch also notes the Red Cross failed to deliver humanitarian supplies, medications, or signs of life between the hostages and their families.

It also denounces the Red Cross participating in the Hamas release ceremonies, in which the hostages were instructed to appear cheerful and had to stand in front of a stage covered in slogans against Israel in Arabic, English, and Hebrew.