The actress and star of the popular satire show Eretz Nehederet Alma Zack spoke last night (Saturday night) at the left-wing protest against the government on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and explained why she came to protest.

"I'm not willing to raise my daughters in a place where people are afraid to speak," said Zack, generating a wave of reactions on the internet that reminded her of her role as Sara Netanyahu.

A user named David Oppenheim wondered: "Sorry, but isn't it a bit ridiculous to hear someone who has been imitating Sara Netanyahu every week for twenty years in front of the entire country talk about 'being afraid to speak'?".

Attorney Yamit Malul Yanai responded: "She has no idea what's happening in this country. She is invited to hear what happened to people from the right who expressed their opinions decently on the networks. With names and pictures. Their managers demanded they remove tweets and posts. Because it doesn't serve the organization. Some chose to leave and some kept silent".

"Years spent slaughtering wherever she pleases on prime time and today she cries out that she fears we'll reach a state where people are afraid to speak. Who buys this bullshit?", added Yonatan Werner.

Another user mocked: "Alma Zack, the one who built her career on Sara Netanyahu impressions, speaks at Kaplan because people must not be afraid to speak. Wow, what a brave and different voice, especially in her case."

Channel 14 host Shimon Riklin wrote: "With courage like Alma Zack’s, saying the right opinion that exactly all her friends think. Sinwar is probably shaking. That's what intimidates him the most. This courage of Zack and her herd to weaken Israel and surrender and parrot the same slogans. Tiresome."