Bet El Institutions is pleased to announce the release of its annual report on the Jewish Population of Judea and Samaria updated to January 1, 2025 on its site WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com. The report reveals that the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria grew by an impressive 2.33% in 2024, reaching a total of 529,455 residents—more than double the growth rate of Israel's general population, which increased by 1.1%, bringing Israel’s total population to 10,027,000, according to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

The detailed report includes a breakdown of Jewish towns and villages in Judea and Samaria by regional blocs, as well as population data for each individual town, based on Israel’s Population Registry.

The report also tracks the growth of these communities over the last five years.

Click here to download the full report

Yaakov "Ketzaleh" Katz, former National Union Party leader in the Knesset and Bet El founder, and author of the report, commented:

"The incredible growth of the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria is not just a statistic, it is a living testament to the resilience and determination of the residents there to restore Jewish sovereignty to all parts of their historic homeland. With a population increase that is double that of Israel as a whole, we are seeing the fulfillment of the Zionist vision in Judea and Samaria from a primarily idealistic sector of the population, which sets for itself, among many noble goals, the increase of the Jewish population in the Land of Israel in general, and in Judea and Samaria in particular, both through Aliyah and natural growth."

Baruch Gordon, another author of the report, highlights in the introduction the numerous U.S. initiatives over the past five decades that pressured Israel to relinquish the West Bank highlands - a critical region at the heart of the State of Israel - to Arab sovereignty. Despite this relentless international pressure and the constant threat of Arab terrorism against Jewish residents of the region, the Jewish population continues to thrive.

Gordon says, “The data alone sends a powerful message to the world: the Jewish connection to Judea and Samaria, the historically accurate name for the West Bank, is unbreakable, and the vision of a flourishing Jewish presence in this biblical heartland is being solidified year after year.”