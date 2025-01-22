Romi Gonen, who was released on Sunday after 471 days in Hamas captivity, published her first Instagram story since her release on Tuesday night.

"There is life after death," wrote Gonen, adding, "I wanted to stop for a moment and say thank you to the people of Israel, to my family, and friends. The prayers and strength you sent accompanied us the entire time and helped us believe that this nightmare would eventually end. You moved me to levels that the heart cannot contain, and it will take time to fully express my gratitude to you all."

"We must remember that there are still 94 hostages that we need to rescue. The people of Israel live, and with God's help, we will continue to receive good news in the coming weeks," she wrote in conclusion.

Gonen attached to her post a touching photo from her reunion with her mother, Meirav Leshem Gonen, after her release.

On Monday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit released videos from the emotional moments of the meetings of Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher with their mothers after 15 months in Hamas captivity.

Gonen, Damari, and Steinbrecher were released on Sunday night from their Hamas captors and handed over to the IDF, which brought them to the absorption site where they met their mothers for the first time.

From there, they took off with their mothers in an IAF helicopter to Tel Hashomer Hospital to receive medical treatment and meet the rest of their families.