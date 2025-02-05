Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the leadership of Hamas, on Tuesday blasted statements by US President Donald Trump supporting the migration of residents from the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV, Rishq labeled Trump's call for residents of Gaza to leave their homeland under the pretext of rehabilitating the Strip as "racist" and "an overt attempt to eliminate the Palestinian issue and renounce the national rights of the Palestinian people."

"Our people in Gaza have thwarted the plans for migration and expulsion under bombardment for over 15 months, and they are rooted in their land and will never agree to any plan aimed at uprooting them from their roots," claimed Rishq.

Sami Abu Zuhri, another senior Hamas official, responded to Trump's statements by saying, "This is a recipe for causing chaos and tension in the region."

"The Palestinian people in Gaza will not agree to implement these plans," he stressed.